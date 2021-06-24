Delta Plus could drive the next wave: Doctors

New delhi: Doctors in Delhi have raised a cause of concern regarding the Delta plus variant of Covid-19, which has been declared more dangerous by medical experts. Speaking about the variant, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Internal Medicine (Founder Director), Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals said, "The Delta Plus variant is a variant of concern that has been recently declared by the government. It has already been identified and isolated in nine countries and 22 cases have already been seen in India especially in Maharashtra, which is already bracing for a third wave. Looks like the third wave will hit Maharashtra in the next six to eight weeks. Like the last wave which has been driven by the Delta variant, it is feared that the next wave will be driven by the Delta Plus variant."



The delta plus variant is a cause of concern. First, the increased infectivity, which is much more than the previous one. Second, increased binding to lung cells, which may give rise to a more severe disease. Third, a potentially reduced response to monoclonal antibodies, which may interfere with the vaccine response as well as medicines like the monoclonal antibody cocktail as well as previous infections, he added.

He also said that even previously infected or vaccinated individuals may suffer from the disease, as well as the fact that monoclonal antibody cocktail may be less effective in this case.

Dr. Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant-Pulmonary and Critical Care, Columbia Asia Hospital explained that the variant was prominent during the first wave. "It is now seen as a version that has stronger binding to receptors of lung cells, increased transmissibility, and potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response. On June 14, even the WHO classified the variant 'delta' and the offshoots — AY.1 and AY.2 — Variant of Concern (VoC).

Considering the impending third wave of Covid, it becomes important to strictly follow the directions of the Health Ministry to engage in immediate containment measures. Large-scale vaccination drives and their tracking must be facilitated along with testing in districts and affected clusters. This must be done to ensure that adequate samples of positive persons be speedily sent to designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) to conclude the clinical epidemiological correlations," he added.

The government on Tuesday announced that 22 cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected in India. The cases have been found in genome sequenced samples from Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Districts of Maharashtra; Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts of Kerala; and Bhopal and Shivpuri districts of MP.