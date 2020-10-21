Delivery boy held for cheating customer of mobile

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said that it has arrested a 22-year-old delivery boy with Amazon for allegedly cheating a customer of his phone and selling it off to another person in order to make quick money.



According to police, they received a complaint on October 19, wherein the complainant claimed to have ordered a mobile phone from Amazon following which on October 1, a delivery boy claimed that due to some fault, the order is being cancelled and the complainant will get the refund amount in a few days. However, when the complainant contacted the company officials, they allegedly said that the phone has been recorded as delivered.



After a case was registered, police conducted technical surveillance and raided the accused's hideout and arrested him. Upon his instance, police recovered the phone from another person whom the accused, Manoj, had sold the phone to.

