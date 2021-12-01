Delinquency has to be dealt with stern hand: HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday said that society is losing faith in the system due to delinquency which has to be dealt with a stern hand. The high court, which was dealing with the appeals against the conviction and life sentences of the accused in a murder case, also observed that safety is paramount for people to lead a good, dignified life and even if one life is lost, it is an irreparable loss of the nation.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani dismissed the appeals in the case in which the two accused had murdered a 25-year-old factory worker while robbing his mobile phone.

The bench said, before parting with the case, it would be trite to note that the present is an extremely unfortunate case where a young boy, who worked hard in order to make ends meet, tragically lost his life because of the menace created by the delinquents of society.

Safety and security of the people are axiomatically paramount for them to lead a good, dignified life. Owing to delinquency, society is losing faith in the system. The offenders, thus, need to be dealt with with a stern hand. Even one life lost, is an irreparable loss we bear as a nation forever, the court observed as it dismissed the two appeals for being without any merit. Dealing with the facts of the case, the court noted that one night in July 2012, when the witness and the deceased, who worked at a factory of slippers, were returning from work, the appellants (accused) approached them on a motorcycle and forcibly searched the pocket of the witness.