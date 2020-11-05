Deliberation for action plan to regulate placement agencies going on: Panel tells Delhi HC

New Delhi: A court-appointed committee has told the Delhi High Court that deliberations are going on for preparing an action plan for strict enforcement of the Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Order, 2014, to regulate placement agencies that supply domestic workers.



The high court had earlier constituted a committee comprising nine members, including lawyers, Delhi government senior officers and the Delhi Commission for Women and Child Welfare chairperson, to prepare an action plan for strict enforcement of the office order in its true letter and spirit. A bench of justices J R Midha and Brijesh Sethi on Tuesday had said that let the deliberations of the committee continue and a report be filed before the next date, that is, December 17.