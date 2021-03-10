Delhites wake up to pleasant morning

New Delhi: It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Wednesday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Office said.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky and mist in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT, the minimum temperature settled at 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notch above the season's normal.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 77 per cent and the rainfall was 1.0 mm, it added.



