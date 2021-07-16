Delhi's water supply situation to improve soon: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha inspected the inflow of water supply and took stock of the preparations to increase water production at the Haiderpur Water Treatment plant which is the second largest water treatment plant in Asia. The plant is run by the DJB and is the largest in the country, Chadha inspected the plant to examine the positive impact of water released by the Haryana Govt on the water production capacity.



The Haryana govt was put under pressure by the petition filed in the Supreme Court which led to the release of 16,000 cusecs of water by the Haryana govt. two-three days back. It takes around three days for the water to reach all the water treatment plants of the Capital and an extra day or two to reach all the households, he said. More than 200 MGD of water alone gets filtered and treated at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant which further reaches the households.

The two big water channels in the Capital — CLC (Carrier Lined Channel) and DSB (Delhi Sub-Branch) have started receiving Yamuna water in good proportions and it will directly create a positive impact on our water treatment and production capacity, the DJB said in a statement.

"Wazirabad Barrage from where raw water from the rivers is transported through different channels will soon see a spike in the water levels. Delhi Jal Board's engineers and officers are present at the different water treatment plants not only in Delhi but also in Haryana to monitor the flow of water there," the Vice-Chairman added.

He also said that the water output of three water treatment plants in Delhi saw a drop of 120 MGD due to reduction in water supply by the Haryana govt.