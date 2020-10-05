Delhi's peak power demand fast catching up with pre-COVID levels

new delhi: The peak power demand of Delhi is fast catching up with pre-COVID levels as an increasing number of economic activities are being allowed under the Centre's 'Unlock' process, discom officials said.

In September this year, the peak power demand was just 5.9 per cent lower as compared to the corresponding month last year. "In April, during the height of lockdown, there was a gap of around 40 per cent in comparison to the peak power demand of 2019.

"The gap reduced to just about 5.9 in September. The peak power demand in September 2019 was 6,626 MW, while it was 6,231 MW this year," discom officials said.

Moreover, ever since the restrictions were eased on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. Compare the peak power demand since April 2020, it has increased by over 87 per cent, they said. This year, due to the lockdown and weather conditions, the peak power demand recorded has been muted (6,314 MW on June 29, 2020).