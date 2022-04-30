Delhi's model of governance will require us to play central role: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the model of governance of the NCT of



Delhi will invariably require the Union government to play a central role even if a legislative assembly or a council of ministers is introduced.

The Union government told the apex court that the contentious issue of who should control administrative services in Delhi be referred to a Constitution Bench.

"The significance of the issues involved in the present appeals, is much greater, in view of the fact that Delhi is the national capital of our country and as such the model of governance of the NCT of Delhi would invariably require the Union government to play a central role, even if a legislative assembly or a council of ministers is introduced," the Centre said.

In a written note filed before the top court, the Centre said that from a bare reading of the 2017 order making reference to the Constitution Bench, it can be gathered that the terms of reference required all aspects of Article 239AA to be interpreted.