Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 14.9 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department said clear skies and calm winds are expected during the day.

On Tuesday, the capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the season so far.

Delhi's air quality improved on Wednesday morning on the back of favourable wind speed but it was still not breathable.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 262 at 6 am, improving from 303 at 4 pm on Tuesday. It was 312 at 4 pm on Monday (Diwali day).

The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (262), Noida (246), Greater Noida (196), Gurugram (242) and Faridabad (243) reported 'moderate' to 'poor' air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.