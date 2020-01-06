Delhi's healthcare schemes better than Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the healthcare schemes of the Delhi government were better than the Centre's Ayushman Bharat, underlining that such programmes of his dispensation was completely free for all irrespective of the rich or poor.

Addressing his sixth town hall meeting at the Delhi Technological University Campus at Shahbad Daulatpur in North West Delhi, Kejriwal said the Ayushman Bharat scheme assured insurance for the people, but those who owned scooter, fridge, and cell phones and had an income of Rs 10,000 would be excluded.

"If these criteria applied, there will be no one eligible for the scheme. Therefore we decided to not implement it," the chief minister said at the event that was moderated by news channels anchors.

"Even expenses on treatment, surgeries and medicines in private hospitals are borne by the Delhi government. If the Delhi government wants, Ayushman Bharat can be implemented today itself. But it doesn't simply work in Delhi," he said. "Delhi's healthcare schemes are better than Centre's Ayushman Bharat."

The AAP government has built Mohalla Clinics, which provide free primary healthcare facilities, while government-run hospitals also provide free treatment and medicines.

Emphasising on the need for Centre-state coordination to streamline effective delivery of government services and schemes to the people, CM said there should be competition as well as coordination between the governments.