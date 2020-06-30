Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 2,084 new COVID-19 cases after continuously recording a daily spike of over 3,000 cases for the last few days this month, taking the total tally here to above 85,161. The Delhi government said that the Capital currently has 26,246 active cases, of which 16,329 are under home isolation.



However, with 57 deaths added to the toll in the last 24 hours, COVID-19 fatalities here have reached 2,680. Moreover, recoveries in the Capital have risen to 56,235 with 3,628 fresh recoveries reported on Monday. Meanwhile, the total number of tests in the city breached the 5 lakh-mark with 5,14,573 tests conducted so far, of which 16,157 were conducted in the last 24 hours. As per Monday's bulletin, 9,619 RT-PCR tests and 6,538 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As per an analysis of the month's COVID-19 figures, the recovery to new cases ratio has significantly improved on a weekly basis. From June 1 to June 8, Delhi had reported 10,099 new COVID-19 cases and during the same period, 2,879 patients had recovered from the contagious disease. However, from June 22 to June 29, while the Delhi government said there were 25,415 new cases detected, the number of recoveries during the same period was reported to be 23,222.