Delhi's air still 'very poor', likely to improve marginally on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Sunday but is likely to improve marginally on October 26, government agencies said. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 349 on Sunday.

Some areas like Mundka, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar and Bawana recorded "severe" levels of air pollution in the morning but by evening, Mundka and Vivek Vihar's AQI went into the "very poor" zone, they said.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said the AQI is expected to remain in the same range for the next two days but without further deterioration.

"The surface winds are calm during the morning hours but it will pick up during day time, leading to better ventilation. The SAFAR model suggests a marginal improvement in the current condition by tomorrow. AQI is predicted to remain in the 'very poor' range for the next two days but without further deterioration," it said.

SAFAR also said stubble fire counts recorded a reduction and stood at 867 on Saturday. "However, the boundary layer wind direction is north-westerly and wind speed is moderate. This will lead to an increase in pollutant transport towards the Delhi region and stubble burning share in PM2.5 is 19 per cent today," it said.

While the expected slight increase in local surface wind speed is a positive sign, the stubble transport-level wind direction and speed is an unfavourable sign and likely to counter each other, it said.