Delhi's air quality in very poor category

New Delhi: The pollution level in the national capital on Sunday stood in the "very poor" category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at '305', said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the SAFAR: "Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion."

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 305 and 180, respectively.

SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in the respiratory problems and everyone may experience health effects on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhiites experienced a partly cloudy sky on Sunday and the maximum temperature settled at 22.9 degree Celsius, average for this time of the year. The morning was cold as the minimum temperature settled four notches below the season's average at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

There will be shallow fog in the national capital on Monday and the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 23 and 8 degree Celsius respectively, the IMD said. The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 46 per cent.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 21 degrees Celsius.