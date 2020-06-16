Delhiites may soon be able to apply for protest permission online

New Delhi: He In a sign that the pandemic has changed the world for more than just a few months, it is now likely that permissions for processions, rallies, releasing seized vehicles, no objection certificates may have to be applied for online.



The Delhi Police Commissioner has asked senior officers to explore the technical feasibility and required technical architecture for processing these public services online.

In a meeting between the top brass of Delhi Police, a discussion was held related to public services. Currently, services like the release of Jamatalashis of small amounts, release of the vehicle on superdari, NOCs issued by traffic and local police for various events, permission for loudspeakers, applications for release of 66 DP Act properties are rendered manually.

The Commissioner of Police directed that all these issues and similar things under practice in day-to-day policing will have to be carried out electronically. "Licensing Unit has already in place technical architecture to process various applications, obtaining NOCs, granting licenses online. A committee under Joint CP (Licensing), consisting of DCP IT, Headquarters and consultant CRO will explore the technical feasibility and required technical architecture for processing these services online," the Commissioner is learnt to have directed senior officers.

The committee will also identify similar public utility services which could be facilitated online through CCTNS. "DCP IT will also try to bring them under the umbrella of Tatpar application," the CP said in the meeting.

He added that similarly, police services which are being carried out manually should also be brought under the ambit of CCTNS.

A consultant CRO will explore the technical feasibility of these services, which include 195 CrPC permissions, notices under 160 CrPC, permissions under Section 39 of the Arms Act, notices under 41.1 CrPC, notices under 91 CrPC, issuance of information sheets, summons, correspondence with other civic agencies like MCD, DDA, CPWD and other activities.

Recently, the Commissioner of Police had abolished the manual upkeep of five registers - roznamcha 'B', complaint register, missing persons' register, PCR call register and kalandra register — in the police station. These registers shall now be maintained only in digital format available on the CCTNS application.