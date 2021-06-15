Delhiites can soon apply online for EV charging stns

New Delhi: The Delhi government has now cleared a proposal to set up a single-window facility to help vendors install electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities in private and semi-public spaces, Jasmine Shah, the Vice-Chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, said on Monday.



He added that soon people in Delhi will be able to get EV charging infrastructure installed with subsidies with just one phone call or online

The Working Group for Accelerated Roll-out of Charging Infrastructure in Delhi, constituted by the Delhi government held its fourth meeting on Monday, where Shah said, "Today, the Delhi govt has approved an innovative, single-window process for quick and efficient installation of EV chargers. This is in response to the many requests we have been receiving since Delhi govt's Switch Delhi campaign, especially from apartment societies, RWAs, mall owners etc. that they wish to install EV chargers but don't know how."

"Under this facility, DISCOMS will empanel vendors at the lowest cost in India for installation of two slow charging standards (Light EV AC and AC 001) and one fast-charging standard (DC 001) and create a coordinated process for installing a charger, providing Delhi govt subsidy to the consumer and meter installation based on EV tariff," Shah said.

In the meeting, Dr Sajid Mubashir, who heads the Government of India's committee on EV charging standards said that the standards are in the final stages of approval with the prototypes ready for deployment and that the upcoming Low-Cost Smart AC chargers for EVs will cost as less as Rs 3,500 when commercially produced.

The DISCOMs presented the roll-out plan to the working group which would enable any resident of Delhi to request installation of a charger in their premises either through the online portal of DISCOM or by making a call to place a request.

Consumers will also be able to apply for a separate electrical connection with a special EV tariff.

The roll-out plan also includes disbursal of a grant of 100 per cent for the purchase of charging equipment up to Rs 6000 per charging point for the first 30,000 charging points, as per the mandate of the Delhi EV policy.

The Working Group approved the roll-out plan in principle and the program will be implemented across Delhi by August 2021.