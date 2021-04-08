Delhi woman gangraped in Jhajjar, no arrests

Gururgam: A 24-year-old woman who works at a bar on Gurugram's MG Road has now alleged that she was gangraped by five men who had offered her a lift home after her shift in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Police have said no arrests have been made in the case yet.



The woman, a resident of Dwarka, said that she was working the night shift and left her workplace at 3 am on Tuesday. She said she was waiting for a cab at IFFCO Chowk.

She said she was offered a lift by a cab that had three men in it. From IFFCO chowk she was taken to Jhajjar via Pataudi where two more men joined them. Realising that she had made the wrong choice, the woman began shouting and asking for help.

After parking their car at Patroda village in Jhajjar, these five men took turns to sexually assault her, the woman's complaint said. At the time of sexual assault, these men also consumed alcohol that they were carrying with them. The woman went on to say that the men then dropped her off somewhere in Farrukh Nagar.

With the help of some local citizens, she made a call to the nearby police station following which she registered her complaint at the Manesar Women Police Station. A case under sections 376D (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been filed.

As of now, there have been no arrests in this case. According to officials in the know, the woman has told cops about hearing names such as Manoj, Pankaj and Vicky during the assault.

"We have registered the case at Manesar Women Police Station and are waiting for the rape survivor to come out of this trauma. Her statements are subsequently going to be recorded with the magistrate following which it will be decided that will this case be transferred to Jhajjar Police or be handled by Gurugram Police," said Inspector Varun Singla DCP

(Manesar).