Delhi witnesses coldest day since January 11

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday woke up to a cold morning on Sunday. This was the coldest day the city has seen since January 11 (5.6°C). According to weather experts, the winter chill can be attributed to the prevalence of northerly winds blowing over the region all the way from the snow-clad Himalayas.



Meanwhile, air pollution in the national Capital hovered at the 'poor' category. According to Central-government agency run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is likely to stay in the higher end of the poor to lower end of very poor category for the next two days. "Dense fog is likely," it said.

Dry weather is likely to continue over Delhi NCR during the next week also. Presently, a feeble Western Disturbance as an upper air trough is moving away across northern parts of the Ladakh region.

Due to the prevalence of steep pressure gradient over Pakistan and adjoining parts of Northwest Plains, sub-tropical jet is prevailing over the region. "Hence, strong winds are likely to prevail over Delhi and NCR during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the wind speed will decrease, and its direction will change into Easterly," according to the weather forecast.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures settled three notches below the normal at 16.7 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, during the next 24 hours, the pollution level, will decrease due to strong winds and might come down into 'satisfactory to moderate' level.

"After 24 hours, as the wind speed will be decreasing further, the pollution level will increase slightly. The sky conditions will remain mainly clear during the next 24 to 36 hours," stated the weather experts.