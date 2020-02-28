Delhi violence: Hindu man struggles for life after saving six Muslims neighbours

New Delhi: As Delhi continues to suffer over clashes between pro- and anti-CAA protesters, there were moments when few people came out in support of those in need and offered help in every difficult situation. In one such event, a Hindu man saved the lives of his six Muslim neighbors when an angry mob set their houses on fire.

Several houses, vehicles and other public properties were set on fire. There was violence everywhere. In between all this, some people came out to offer help in horrific events.

Taking a few as an example, Delhi Gurdwaras had opened their doors to Muslim families who were forced to leave their homes. There were even offered foods and other objects to survive the turmoil.

According to the sources, there was also an incident where a Hindu man risked his life to save his six Muslim neighbors when an uncontrollable mob torched their home.

The man identified as Premkant Baghel saw his Muslim neighbor's house being set on fire. He stepped out and without having a second thought ran into the blazing house to save the lives of people trapped inside it.

The brave man said the Hindu-Muslim communities lived in harmony in Shiv Vihar but the riots brought out a worse situation in the area. According to him, the Mob threw petrol bombs to set the homes on fire.

The man who kept humanity as a priority put his own life at risk and saved the lives of six of his neighbors.

Meanwhile, he suffered critical burns while saving his friend's aged mother who was trapped inside in fire.

The sad thing about this incident is, no one offered help to Baghel who suffered burn injuries. Literally, no one even offered a vehicle to take him to a hospital.

It was the neighbors who called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. Yet, the medical vehicle never reached him. Baghel spent the entire night at his house with 70 percent burns.

Finally, in the morning, he was taken to GTB Hospital, where he was given immediate medical attention.