Delhi violence: 436 cases filed, over 1,400 held or detained

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday.

Forty-five of the cases were registered under

the Arms Act, the officer said.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.