Delhi violence: 42 bodies identified

New Delhi: The death toll due to the violence in northeast Delhi touched 47, on Monday, with five more fresh deaths reported from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. Till now, 38 deaths have been reported from GTB Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, five from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.



Delhi remained on edge on Sunday as rallies during the day and rumours in the evening led to several panick calls to the police over fears of violence in parts of the city. Police said that no violent incidents had taken place and that they were patrolling in various areas.

Out of 47, bodies of 40 people have been identified. They are–Mubarak Ali (35), Alok Tiwari (24), Mohd Irfan (32), Rahul Thakur (23), Suleiman (22), Ankit Sharma (25), Mohd Shahbaan (22), Sanjeet Thakur (32), Ratan Lal (42), Akbari (85), Anwar (58), Dinesh Kumar (35), Aamir (30), Hashim (17), Musharraf (35), Vinod Kumar (50), Vir Bhan (48), Zakhir (26), Ishtiyak Khan (27), Deepak Kumar (34), Ashfaq Hussain (22), Parvez Alam (50), Mehtab (21), Mohd Furkan (32), Rahul Solanki (26), Mudassir Khan (35), Shahid Alvi (24), Amaan (17), Mahroof Ali (30), Mohd Yusuf (52), Mubarak Husen (28), Dilbur Negi (20), Monis (21), Babbu Salmani (33), Ayyub (60), Faizan (24), Anwar Qassar (51), Prem Singh, Nitin Kumar (15), Mohsin Ali (24).

Five bodies found on Monday are yet to be identified. The bodies have been taken to RML Hospital.

Meanwhile, as compensation, the Delhi government will give Rs 2 lakh to the families of victims who were killed in the violence. The compensation is part of the government's existing scheme to offer relief fund to victims killed in any disaster or other such incidents.