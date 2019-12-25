Delhi University starts appointing ad-hoc teachers

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has started the appointment of ad-hoc teachers in various colleges after the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) took back the August 28 circular.



More than 4,500 teachers protested for weeks over the regularisation of the posts. In this order, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College is the first college to start the process.

The decision has given out a positive signal to many unemployed researchers, who said they can now apply for the post of ad-hoc and not guest teachers. They had also agitated to be appointed as ad-hoc teachers.

Former member of the Academic Council of Delhi University, Prof. Hansraj Suman has stated that on the basis of the letter dated 28 August, ad-hoc posts would not come in DU as they were converted to guest teachers/contractual/temporary posts.

"After the long struggle of DUTA, and MHRD's decision on December 5, this is the first college to issue post of ad-hoc teachers in six departments, which is Sanskrit, Political Science, Economics, Hindi, Geography, Sociology," he said.

The process for the appointment is said to start from December 26.

The ministry of human resource development had offered one-time relief to allow all ad hoc teachers of DU to appear for the interviews for permanent positions.

The government also directed DU to let the ad-hoc teachers continue in their positions till permanent positions are filled.