Delhi University PhD students allowed re-entry into hostels

new delhi: The Delhi University has directed its hostels to allow re-entry of PhD students in a phased manner but they must quarantine themselves in their room for 14 days.



In a notice issued on August 19, the varsity has asked hostels to give first preference to the senior PhD students followed by other PhD students.

For those who vacated their rooms following the varsity's notification dated March 19, it has asked the hostels not to charge mess fees and charge only 50 per cent of the monthly electricity and water charges from the residents for the entire duration of their absence.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, some hostels of the varsity had asked their students to vacate hostels while some students had left for their home towns and vacated their rooms themselves.

"Hostels are advised to allow only registered bona-fide PhD students to come back to the hostels in a phased manner... However, such residents will have to mandatory follow 14-days self-quarantine in their respective hostel rooms followed by their screening by the WUS Health Center," the notice said.