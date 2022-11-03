Delhi University launches new 'V-C Internship Scheme'

New Delhi: The Delhi University has started the registration process for its Internship Scheme. The internship scheme is called the 'Vice-Chancellor Internship Scheme'. The registration for the scheme has been started and students can check the official website of the Dean Students Welfare. The last date to register for the scheme is till November 11.



The university also said that those students who will complete the internship program are going to receive a certificate. The regular students of the University studying in any course or stream and students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for the internship program and the scheme will offer two kinds of internships that are summer and regular. Only 200 interns from each category can avail this scheme and they can avail this scheme only once during the course of their study at DU.

It will be a part-time internship and students need to give 8-10 hours of work. The summer vacations for eight weeks and students will get Rs 10,000 per month, while during the academic session and they will get Rs 5,000 per week.

The maximum period of an internship is six months from the time of joining. VCIS can be availed by a student only once during a course of study at the University. The university has advised the candidates that they must bring the Letter of Recommendation from the Head of the Department or institution and respectively from the college or centre. The selection will be strictly based on the interview and letter of recommendation.