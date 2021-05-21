Delhi Univ pushes UG & PG final exams again

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Thursday postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate final year exams for the second time now as the Covid pandemic continues to rage on in the country.



The exams were earlier scheduled to start from May 15 but were postponed to June 1 owing to the spike in coronavirus cases across the country and after strong and repeated requests from both teachers and students in light of the brutality of the second wave.

The DUTA has previously said that the virus had killed as many as 35 teachers in the last month.

On Thursday, the varsity released a new notification saying final semester/ annual exams will commence from June 7, instead of June 1, however, students at the varsity continue their calls for the examinations to be cancelled. Both students and teachers are seeking alternative modes of assessment.

Meanwhile, the university, in an official order on Thursday, said that it will soon release the new date sheet. The exams will be held online and in the open-book format.