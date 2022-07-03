Delhi Transport dept to provide bikes to its enforcement teams

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Transport department will provide motorcycles to it's enforcement teams to help them quickly reach areas with heavy traffic and pursue violators trying to escape to evade fine, officials said on Saturday.

The enforcement teams of the Transport department are deployed on the field to prevent violations of various Motor Vehicle Act-related provisions.

"The department will deploy 30 motorcycles and 10 Innova cars to strengthen enforcement work by its teams. The bikes will add speed and enable teams to catch violators if they try to escape," said a senior Transport department officer. The new vehicles will help the enforcement teams to discharge its duties more effectively, said Transport minister Kailash Gahlot. "Apart from buying these motorcycles and vehicles, we will also try to add more manpower to our enforcement wing," he said.