Delhi Traffic Police provides green corridor to facilitate liver transportation
New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police provided a green corridor from the AIIMS to the RR Hospital to facilitate a liver transportation on Wednesday, officials said.
According to police, a message from the control room at the traffic headquarters was received with a request to provide a green corridor from the JP Trauma Centre in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to the RR Hospital at Dhaula Kuan to facilitate the organ transportation.
The liver belonged to Rakesh (42), who was admitted in a brain-dead condition at the JP Trauma Centre in AIIMS, following a road accident on the Noida Expressway. His family decided to donate his liver to a 38-year-old Army personnel admitted to the RR Hospital, a senior police officer said.
The information was received around 8:15 am, following which a green corridor from the JP Trauma Centre, AIIMS to the RR Hospital was provided and the organ was transported successfully, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ankit Chauhan said.
The challenging task was accomplished by the traffic police staff during peak hours. The ambulance carrying the human organ covered around eight kilometres in seven minutes -- 9.24 am to 9.31 am, the DCP said.
The organ transport vehicle was piloted by traffic inspector Kuldeep Singh. It takes 45 to 50 minutes to cover the distance in normal traffic, police said.
