Delhi Traffic Police notify 24 halt & go stops for autos

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday identified 24 locations for halt-and-go stops for three-seater autorickshaws (TSR) in different parts of the city. The move came after traffic police noticed that the halting and parking of TSRs on roads were unregulated and caused a lot of chaos.



Police said, "Due to no regulations, TSRs are parked at different places, causing hindrance to other vehicles and endangering the security of the public."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyawan Gautam, in a notification, said halting and parking of TSR stands has become necessary because of urban expansion and increased demand.

According to the notification, parking of a maximum of five TSRs at a time is allowed at these stands. "The notifying authority reserves the right to cancel the notification subsequently in the public interest. No pucca, semi pucca structure, water, electricity and telephone connection shall be allowed on these sites," Gautam said.

As per the notification, in East Delhi, there will be seven stands whereas six will be in West Delhi, three in South West Delhi, two in South Delhi and six in South East Delhi.

These stands will be in Vivek Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Janakpuri, Mayapuri, Najafgarh, Kapashera, Tilak Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Kalkaji, Sangam Vihar, Sukhdev Vihar, Sarita Vihar.

The notification read, "The concerned civic road maintaining agencies will erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the "Halt and Go Places for TSR" at the locations specified in the schedule annexed with this notification for guidance and convenience of the road users, the general public." Police said the order shall come into force with immediate effect.

According to officials, they face a huge challenge in the enforcement of traffic laws owing to unplanned development of the city, poor infrastructure, and piecemeal growth of transportation facilities.

Due to rapid urbanization and almost negligible growth in road length and infrastructure, traffic congestion grew exponentially in the last twenty years. "The city also needs a better policy and implementation strategy in terms of hawking zones and vending activities to facilitate better movement of pedestrians and non-motorised vehicles," the police said.