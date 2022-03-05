Delhi Traffic Police introduces new system for towed vehicles

New Delhi: More than 39,000 vehicles were towed away by the Delhi Traffic Police in the last three months since it introduced a new system of sharing information about pit locations with vehicle owners via SMS, police said on Friday.

With effect from December 1, 2021, Delhi Traffic Police officials said, a new system has started wherein information is shared with owners of towed vehicles via SMS on their registered mobile numbers about the status of their vehicles and pit locations.

According to the data, 39,155 vehicles were towed away by the Delhi Traffic Police from December 1,2021 to February 28, 2022.

Soon, the Delhi Traffic Police will also start sending SMS alerts about the chowks where the towed vehicles are taken first before being deposited at the pits.

Earlier, when vehicles were towed away, people would file a missing complaint or lodge a complaint about vehicle theft, said Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer.

"In this new system, our traffic department sends a message immediately to the registered mobile number of the towed vehicle owner informing that his/her vehicle is at this particular pit in Delhi so that they can pay their challans and get their vehicles back without any difficulty,"she said.

Out of the total vehicles towed away, there were 18,987 two-wheelers, 13,730 private cars, 4,175 three-wheelers, and 1,279 commercial cars and vans, the data showed.

The analysis of the data showed that 838 large goods vehicle (LGV), 69 Heavy Transport Vehicle (HTV), 42 Medium goods vehicle (MGV), 13 buses and six other category vehicles were also towed away.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Modernisation), S K Singh said, "Most of the owners of towed vehicles earlier used to file lost reports. Now, with this new system, they immediately get a notice and can take their vehicle from Traffic circles." "We are also in the process of sending current locations. Right now, we are sending only pit locations. There are 21 pits all around Delhi where vehicles are parked," he said.