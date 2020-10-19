Delhi traders join CM Kejriwal's appeal to fight against dengue

New Delhi: As the seventh week of Delhi government's — 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign — kicked in, shopkeepers from across Delhi joined in as well.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged traders and shopkeepers in the city to participate in the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign and protect themselves and their customers from dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

The CM appealed to them to inspect their shops and surroundings for stagnant water every Sunday for 10 minutes and drain it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that carry these diseases around them.

Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, "This time, shopkeepers of Delhi also took part in the fight against dengue, checked the shops and changed the stagnant water. By doing so, they are protecting themselves and their customers from dengue. Delhi is again defeating Dengue."

Head of Tilak Nagar Market Association, Sushil Khatri said, "We are practising this in all the markets, regularly changing the deposited water and inspecting our surroundings thoroughly. We also support the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign launched by the Delhi CM. Today, we have participated in this campaign and we will continue active participation in this battle against dengue."