Delhi trader bodies say managing crowds beyond their control

New Delhi: With Delhiites thronging markets once again after the easing of lockdown in the national capital and not maintaining social distancing, the city's trader bodies on Tuesday said it is not possible for them to control crowds and the onus is on the administration and enforcement agencies.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday taken cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the city and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus, which cannot be permitted at all.

It had asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendor associations in this regard.

The representatives of several market associations, however, said that the responsibility of controlling crowds in markets lies with the administration and enforcement agencies.

Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry, said traders can only ensure compliance of Covid norms inside their shops, godowns or offices.

"But it is the administration and the police who have to ensure that the protocols are followed in streets and other public spaces," he said.

He said the authorities should hold meetings with market associations to find ways to control crowds. Goyal claimed crowding is an issue limited to only a few of the 950 major markets in Delhi.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, too, said shopkeepers can't be expected to manage crowds outside their shops.