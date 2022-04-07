'Delhi Tourism App' reaches 55K downloads: Government

New Delhi: Equipped with a new feature that enables recharge of metro cards and another that provides information about city's famous eateries, 'Delhi Tourism App' has been downloaded by more than 55,000 people so far, officials said on Wednesday.

Seeing a good response, the department has chalked out a plan to further popularise the app among tourists through advertisements at busy intersections across city.

"As many as 55,100 people have so far downloaded the Delhi Tourism App. Out of this 39,500 are android users while 15,600 are Apple users. About 500 people have given their reviews and feedbacks. We have got 4.9 rating out of five, a senior official of the Tourism Department said.

This shows that people have liked the application. In their feedbacks users said

that the application has helped them explore Delhi like never before," the official said.

Delhi Tourism department's mobile app was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on World Tourism Day on September 27 last year

with 'Dekho Meri Dilli' as its tagline.

The official attributed the slow response initially to suspension of tourism activities owing to spike in COVID cases and emergence of the Omicron variant towards the end of the year.