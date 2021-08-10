Delhi Tourism app good to go; will change experience: Dy CM

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to launch a mobile application which will include details about tourist hotspots across the Capital, a senior official from the Tourism Department told Millennium Post.



The application details were announced by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday, who while making the announcement said that the mobile application will contain information on all tourist spots in the city.

The application is being developed by the government's Tourism department in collaboration with an agency, the official said.

The app will give out all necessary services and information related to a safe and comfortable exploration of the city, according to the official.

"Reviewed the Delhi Tourism's upcoming mobile app. Tourists' travel experiences in Delhi will be transformed with this app, which will provide them with all the services they need in one click," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.

According to another junior official, the application will provide information about the location of each tourist hotspot, the background historical information and how to get there.

A senior official also added that nearby washrooms for women and women's safety helpline numbers will also be available.

"Our survey showed that often women find it frightening to travel alone. The app will ease the process as it will suggest routes to take and helpline numbers to call in case of an emergency. It will also have locations of the facilities available in the vicinity like washrooms, tea stalls, eateries and many more," the senior official said.

The accurate price and entry fee of each place will also be mentioned along with operational timings and holidays.

The app will also have information regarding popular hangouts in the city, places to visit and to stay at.

"The mobile app will provide all tourism-related information in one place. Other than historical sites, the app will also show popular places, markets, eating joints, parks etc. It will have information about ticketing systems," another official said.