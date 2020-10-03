Delhi tops list in crimes against women, children

New Delhi: Comparing the data of 19 Metropolitan cities with a population of over two million, the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) latest crime report shows that Delhi has recorded the most number of crimes against women and crimes against children in 2019.



As per the NCRB's data, last year about 7,565 cases of crimes against children were reported in Delhi - 35.3 per cent of total such crimes in the 19 cities. As for crimes against women, Delhi reported 12,902 cases last year - accounting for 28 per cent of total such cases in these cities.

As per data, 1,231 cases of rape were reported in the Capital in 2019. Molestation cases stood at 2,311 in Delhi. Five cases of murder with rape were also reported, 117 dowry deaths, 3,697 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives and 3,398 cases of kidnapping and abduction.

Delhi Police has claimed to have taken various steps towards women's safety and security. The steps include self-defence training, the launching of various women safety applications. "Expeditious completion of investigation of rape cases is of the paramount importance of Delhi Police. Investigation in every rape case is closely monitored by the concerned DCP," police said.

Significantly, as for crimes against children, Delhi has been reporting the highest number of such cases in its category for three consecutive years now (2017, 2018 and 2019).

The data further shows that 8,231 children were victims of various kinds of crime. 50 were murdered, including three who were sexually assaulted before the murder. 5,571 kids were kidnapped or abducted. 2,587 missing children were deemed as kidnapped, 334 children became the victims of modern-day slavery, in 182 other IPC crimes, 197 victims were kids.

The data further shows that 1,674 children were sexually exploited in 1,662 POCSO cases, including 1,563 girls and over 100 boys. Under the Juvenile Justice Act about 113 incidents were reported in which 147 children were victims. As many as 28 cases of child labour were also reported last year in which 164 children were victims and 29 children became victims of exposure and abandonment.

The data further shows that 8,202 cases were pending from the previous year; last year about 7,565 cases were reported. As many as 720 cases were charge-sheeted out of cases from the previous year, 1,629 cases were charge-sheeted out of cases during 2019. About 8,383 cases are pending investigation at the end of the year.

A Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) official said, "The awakening of society is very important and there should be a zero-tolerance policy in cases of crime against children."

The Delhi Police said they have taken various steps to safeguard children which include spreading awareness, juvenile justice officers available in police stations, patrolling in nearby schools, etc.