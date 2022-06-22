Delhi to shut down all units dealing in SUP items from July 1
New Delhi: The Delhi Environment Department will run a campaign to ensure compliance with the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic (SUP) items starting July 1 and close down all manufacturers, suppliers, stockists, dealers and sellers found violating the orders, officials have said. The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.
"We have issued strict directions to manufacturers, stockists, suppliers and distributors of single-use plastic items to ensure zero inventory of the 19 SUP items. Within the first week of July, those who do not maintain a zero inventory will be shut down," a senior government official said. Regular inspections will be conducted to ascertain compliance by manufacturers, brand owners, suppliers, and stockists registered with the DPCC, he said, adding the government will ensure strict enforcement.
