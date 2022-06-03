Delhi to rename 'Harijan' colonies, streets after 'Dr Ambedkar', says Minister

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has tabled a proposal to rename all streets & colonies under Delhi government titled as 'Harijan' after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.



This development comes after the Union government's guidelines against the usage of the word 'Harijan'. The social welfare minister chaired a meeting with officials from the concerned departments in order to expedite the process.

Rajendra Pal Gautam said, "The Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal strives to uplift the SC, ST, OBC communities living in the national Capital. We have taken immediate cognisance of the need for renaming of all 'Harijan' colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets. We have proposed that all these colonies, bastis, mohallas and streets be named after Babasaheb Ambedkar instead."

Gautam, MLA from Seemapuri also held discussions with officers in order to resolve issues being faced in his constituency.

He met officials from DUSIB for development of vacant DUSIB land and officials from PWD to discuss removal of encroachments in Seemapuri. He also took up the issue of UGR maintenance and short supply in Seemapuri with Delhi Jal Board officials.