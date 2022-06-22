Delhi to have its 1st e-waste management park

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) passed several impactful decisions that will help in addressing environmental concerns and enhance the public health infrastructure in the national Capital during a meeting chaired by L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday.



The L-G cleared changing the land use for four major projects that would enable redevelopment plans of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as a world-class medical university with augmented facilities and capacity. It would also allow the setting up of a first-of-its-kind e-waste management park by providing land for it.

The decisions will permit the establishment of headquarters for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the construction of RSS/ESS at Kashmere Gate for DMRC Project Phase III.

Plans for redevelopment of AIIMS will consist of five land parcels of 79.73 Ha for construction of world class medical university and change of land use of 1.69 Ha of land from recreational (city park/district park/community park) for the public and semi-public to allow AIIMS to fall into planning zone 'F'. This will boost healthcare facilities in Delhi.

The campus master plan will include a new hospital for 3,000 beds, a new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and post graduate programmes and new hostel blocks.

The e-waste management park is another important development that the DDA will be working on. The park will be made by recycled e-waste materials which will ensure that all waste electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE) is collected, stored, dismantled and recycled in an environmentally sound manner.

In another landmark decision, DDA will allow the NDRF access to land for use for its headquarters.