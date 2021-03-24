Delhi to have 5 exclusive 'super premium retail vends'

New Delhi: The national Capital will soon have five exclusive 'super premium retail vends' which will offer best liquor brands and high-end walk-in experiences as the Delhi Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of a Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



Also, the city is likely to have around three dry days in a year as the GoM has recommended to bring the number of dry days on par with Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

In its report, the GoM said that these international quality retail vends will have to stock at least 100 imported (BIO) liquor brands — considered premium quality liquor — and such establishments will be allowed to sell only those beer, the maximum retail price of which is above Rs 200, but not limited to Whiskey, Gin, Vodka, Brandy and others.

These will be first-of-its-kind liquor shops in the city where Delhiites can buy super premium brands of their choice, a move that will also increase the revenue of Delhi government.

In its report, the GoM said that the governments of Telangana and Karnataka have permitted such "elite liquor vends" in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

These 'super premium shops' will be allowed to be open till 11 pm, one hour extra from the normal retail liquor outlets.

"The licensee is permitted to have shop-in-shop concept for exclusive display of various brands in exclusive shelves so that the customers can walk-in into the display for their selection of products," the report stated.

It also said that 'super premium vends' can dedicate 10 per cent of their space to sell ancillary products such as cigars, liquor chocolates, high-end art paintings, high value merchandise such as bottle openers, ice boxes and bar glasses among others.