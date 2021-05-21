Delhi to get specialised centres for black fungus at three hosps

New Delhi: As the threat of Mucormycosis — black fungus — looms over the Capital, the Delhi government will open centres for the treatment of black fungus at LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals along with creating awareness about the disease.



Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to discuss preventive measures and treatment procedures that can be taken by the government, a senior official present in the meeting told Millennium Post while adding that at least over 225 cases have been reported so far. The official also said that as of now the government has not decided whether they will declare black fungus under Epidemic Disease Act but the matter is at a discussion level as of now.

However, the CM on Thursday said, "We will declare it (black fungus) an epidemic if needs arise."

The new centre for its treatment will ensure adequate management of medicines used in its treatment and take all measures to spread awareness among people about disease prevention measures.

Dedicated centres for Mucormycosis treatment center will be established at LNJP, GTB, Rajiv Gandhi hospitals, with teams of specialised doctors constituted at each centre for efficient functioning. The Delhi government will also prepare a detailed plan and issue special SOPs on how to raise awareness amongst COVID-recovered people for the prevention of the disease, the government said in a statement.

The Delhi government will also procure medicines for the treatment of the disease from the Central government.

Nodal Minister for COVID management Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary, and health officials were also present in the meeting. Kejriwal discussed preventive measures with officials, through which the Delhi government can raise awareness. To tackle the rising cases of black fungus, the Delhi government has dedicated three hospitals for its treatment.

"Delhi is the capital of the country and so, people from outside also come here for treatment. We should have a sufficient quantity of medicines to cater to everybody who is coming for the treatment of black fungus," Kejriwal said.

CM acknowledged that there is a need for the formation of an interdisciplinary panel to evaluate a proper treatment procedure of the fungus and added that an acute shortage of drugs required to treat Mucormycosis is a matter of concern for which the AAP-led government has written to the Centre.

While speaking to reporters the CM said, "I want to appeal to all doctors and hospitals to reduce the use of steroids as much as possible. Patients should look after their sugar levels. Secondly, an interdisciplinary team of doctors needs to be formed to evaluate the treatment of black fungus. In GTB, LJNP and Rajiv Gandhi hospitals, we have made special arrangements to ensure proper treatment of black fungus. There is an acute shortage of drugs used to treat black fungus. So we have written to the Centre as it has taken over the production of all drugs."

He later took to twitter to state, "Convened a meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease. We also have to stop this disease from growing and those who are getting this disease have to be given better treatment as soon as possible. Some important decisions were taken in the meeting for the prevention and treatment of this disease. 1- Centers for treatment of black fungus in LNJP, GTB and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital 2- Adequate management of medicines used in its treatment 3- Spreading awareness among people about disease prevention measures."