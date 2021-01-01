Delhi STF received over 69,000 plaints till December 15

New Delhi: In total, 69,543 complaints have been received by STF till December 15, 2020 and action has been initiated on 63,600. Since the constitution of STF in 2018, more than 3,000 unauthorised constructions have been demolished and more than 2,100 properties have been sealed, officials said on Thursday.



The progress on the complaints received and action taken was reviewed during the 59th meeting of the STF.

Chairman, STF re-iterated that close co-ordinated efforts needs to be continued by the ULBs & government agencies to take actions for removal of encroachment in accordance with the law. Police department assured that all support shall be provided to remove the encroachment from roads and take action on unauthorised construction effectively.