Delhi Sports University to enrol students from class 6 to 9 from April 2022: V-C

New Delhi: The Delhi Sports University is likely to start admitting students from classes 6 to 9 from April next year and will start operations at the Ludlow Sports Castle in the national capital's Civil Lines area, its Vice Chancellor Karnam Malleswari said.

She said students who come in at a young age will be ready for the Olympics by the time they turn 18 or 19.

In an interview with PTI over phone, Malleswari, a former weightlifter and the first woman to bring home an Olympic medal said, teams from the university will be visiting sports belts of the country to identify talent.

She noted that the good thing about the university is that it will have a school to enrol students at a young age and groom them for the Olympics.

"We will start admitting students from Class 6 onwards and that student will remain with us till the PhD level. The good thing will be that if an 11-year-old child comes to us, then by the time he reaches 18-19, he will be ready for the Olympics. We are planning to start admissions by April and will enrol students from classes 6-9," she added. The admissions to the school are likely to start from April next year and the classes for the school will be starting at the Ludlow Sports Castle. Initially, 250 students will be enrolled, Malleswari said.