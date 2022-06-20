Delhi Sports School to start its admission process on June 22

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Sports School is all set to start admissions on June 22 in which applicants from across the country are welcomed. The Delhi Sports School will identify exceptional sports talent from all over India and nurture them by providing world-class sports infrastructure and professional training, state's Education Minister Manish Sisodia said. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports and students will be monitored through a unique athlete monitoring system.



Students can register on the portal using the link http://dsu.ac.in/registration. The school aims to provide sports infrastructure to the students and prepare them for various international championships through professional training. "Delhi Sports School will accept students from all over the country. Through this unique sports school, our government aims to identify exemplary sports talent from all over India and nurture them. We will train students to become international sports champions and Olympians in future," Sisodia said.

The Delhi Sports University will organise talent scouting camps across various states and students who register online are eligible for it. Once the registration closes, a prescreened list of students will be prepared based on merit. The students will then be invited to the talent scouting camps where they will undergo various tests such as motor ability, speed endurance and agility tests along with sports-specific tests for the chosen sports. After clearing the tests, the shortlisted students will be invited to Delhi after which they will go through sports science tests. Shortlisted candidates will undergo a few medical tests before getting the offer of enrolment.

The co-educational school for classes 6-12, will be fully residential and will provide separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls. The school will provide professional sports training and facilities for 10 identified Olympic sports which include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Swimming, Table tennis and Lawn tennis.

The University has signed an MoU with the University of East London (UEL) as a step toward providing the future students of the Delhi Sports University with international exposure.

Students enrolled at Delhi Sports School will be trained under the guidance of specialised coaches and will be assessed continuously on their sports training and performance. The school will be bringing in former international athletes and acclaimed coaches to provide the best coaching to the students of the school.