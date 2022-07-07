Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next year: CM

New Delhi: Delhi will host India's largest shopping festival from January 28 to February 26 next year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday and invited people from all over the country to visit the national capital for "unparalleled" fun and shopping during the event.



Kejriwal asked people not to delay their bookings and said AAP government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages for the visitors attending the festival, which will also showcase the city's rich heritage, culture and cuisine as well as throw open immense business and employment opportunities.

"It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products," he said during an online briefing.

Under its Rozgar Budget this year, the Kejriwal government had announced to organise the "Delhi Shopping Festival" and a wholesale shopping festival with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.

The "Delhi Shopping Festival" will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment programmes, the chief minister informed. Artistes from all over the world will come to the festival that will have 200 concerts and entertainment events over the 30 days, he said.

"There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be organised that will see the participation of international restaurants as well as restaurants from all over the country since Delhi is known for its food," Kejriwal said.

The festival will have offers for every section of the society, including elderly people, youngsters, children, rich, poor and the middle class,

he added.

Meanwhile, hotel owners across the national capital welcomed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement on Wednesday of hosting the "Delhi Shopping Festival" and said it will boost business and tourism.

They also pointed out that Delhi serves as a transit destination for many tourists.