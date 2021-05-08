Delhi sees record decline in number of SOS calls from hosps and patients

New Delhi: Hospitals in Delhi recorded a decline in the number of SOS calls issued by hospitals and patients due to shortage of oxygen supply for the second day as the Capital received 577 metric tonnes liquid oxygen, which is about 59 per cent of Delhi's total projected demand of 976MT, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Friday. He also added that the Centre should be consistent in supplying Oxygen in sufficient quantities for the purpose of efficiency. "We cannot put our patients on enough medication for one day and ask them to survive without it the next", he said. The Centre had supplied 730MT liquid medical oxygen to Delhi on May 5.



The number of SOS calls also went down, with the Delhi government receiving nine SOS calls from hospitals due to insufficient or near-empty oxygen reserves. In all nine cases, it was able to avert crises. "Till now we had been trying to manage SOS calls from hospitals and trying to transport oxygen in time but from now onwards we will also focus on creating and strengthening reserve oxygen supplies", Chadha added.

Among the hospitals that did issue SOS calls were Irene Hospital in Kalkaji, Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet Hospital in Rajendra Nagar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Industrial Area and Kukreja Hospital in Rajouri Garden. Three D type cylinders were rushed to Irene hospital in response to the SOS oxygen demand, one cryogenic tanker carrying liquid medical oxygen was dispatched to Sir Ganga Ram Kolmet hospital, another three D type oxygen cylinders were sent to Kukreja hospital and the shortage at Batra hospital was also resolved, the Delhi Government said.

According to Delhi government's Corona Dashboard, at least 7 hospitals were still functioning with less than 2 hours of oxygen supply left. Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka had only one hour of oxygen supply left late on Friday night while six others,

Shanti Mukund Hospital on Vikas Extension Road, Sehgal Neo Hospital in Paschim Vihar, RS Grover Memorial Hospital Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital in Malviya Nagar, Singhal Hospital, and Kalra Hospital in Dwarka, had only 2 hours of oxygen supply remaining.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,406 oxygen cylinders have been provided by district magistrates to COVID-19 patients recovering in home isolation in Delhi, officials said on Friday.

According to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 50,425 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases in the city stands at 91,035, while there are 50,785 containment zones. The government has created a common cylinder pool in each district of the national capital to supply the life-saving gas to COVID-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals.

A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation in each district has been identified for this purpose.

Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for empty or filled cylinder, an official said.

The filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.