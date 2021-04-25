Delhi sees record 357 deaths, over 24K new cases & positivity at 32%

New Delhi: Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease and over 24,000 fresh cases, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.



The positivity rate stood at 32.27 per cent, the bulletin said.

The data of the last 24 hours also revealed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the national Capital is inching closer to the one-lakh mark. The tally of active cases has climbed to 93,080 in the city.

A significant number of 22,695 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said. A total of 74,702 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the COVID vaccine was administered to 35,455 people, it added.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday sent an SOS to his counterparts in other states seeking their help in boosting medical oxygen supply in the national capital on a day 20 COVID patients died at a private hospital as it was waiting for its oxygen to be replenished.

As the desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued in the national capital amid rising coronavirus cases, the chief minister told the states that despite the central government's help, the severity of COVID-19 was such that all available resources were proving to be inadequate.

"I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, along with tankers, from your state or any organization in your state. Kindly treat this as an SOS," Kejriwal wrote in his letter to the chief ministers.

Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished on Saturday.

Due to the unprecedented rise in COVID cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen, Kejriwal apprised the chief ministers.

"I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate," the chief minister tweeted. In the letter, Kejriwal wrote that Delhi does not produce any oxygen and its daily supplies were "woefully" short.

The Centre has increased Delhi's daily quota from 378 MT to 480 MT even as the ruling AAP dispensation has alleged interruptions in supplies from neighbouring states.

Several hospitals have also approached the High Court for ensuring oxygen supply amid a blame game between the AAP government and the BJP over the oxygen crisis.