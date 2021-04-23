Delhi sees record 306 deaths; positivity rate stands at 36.24%

New Delhi/noida: Delhi logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third consecutive day. The city has reported over 1,750 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 10 days. It had recorded 24,638 cases and 249 deaths on Wednesday, as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent.



On Tuesday, 28,395 cases, the highest single-day tally so far, were recorded with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent.

The national Capital had witnessed 23,686 cases with a positivity rate of 26.12 percent on Monday. Authorities registered 249 deaths on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 deaths on Sunday, 167 on Saturday, and 141 on Friday.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's cumulative tally has risen to 9,56,348. The death toll stands at 13,193, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases in the city increased to 91,618 from 85,364 on Wednesday, the bulletin stated. The number of people under home isolation increased to 46,585 from 42,768 on Wednesday, while that of containment zones mounted to 22,000 from 19,624 the day before, it said.

Meanwhile, the government vaccinated 53,673 people in the last 24 hours out of which 38,555 beneficiaries received the first dose while 15,118 were administered the second dose.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar rose to 129 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, the highest in a day till date, while 530 new cases pushed the infection tally to 32,133, official data showed.

On the brighter side, 444 patients got discharged during the period, taking the overall recoveries to 28,450, the fifth highest in the state, it showed.

The death toll has risen to 129 and the mortality rate is 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 2,59,810 from 2,42,265 on Wednesday while the overall recoveries climbed to 7,06,414 and the death toll to 10,541 on Thursday, the data showed.