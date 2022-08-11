Delhi sees over 2-fold rise in Covid deaths in August

New Delhi: Delhi has recorded 32 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, an over two-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.



Delhi recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8 and seven on August 9, the data showed.

One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31.

The number of deaths recorded on August 9 was the highest in nearly 180 days. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,343.

The national capital has witnessed an uptick in daily cases over the last week. The number of deaths has also been showing an upward trend.

However, experts and officials said that fatalities are being recorded among people who have comorbidities or are suffering from cancer, tuberculosis, or other accompanying illnesses.

"In most of the cases, COVID-19 is an incidental finding. Most of these patients are already undergoing treatment for other diseases," a government official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to Coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national Capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's

caseload increased to 19,75,540 and the death toll rose to 26,351, it said.

Delhi had reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths, the data updated on Sunday said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,205, down from 8,506 the previous day. As many as 5,549 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 536 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added.