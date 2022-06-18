Delhi sees nearly 1,800 new cases; positivity rate at 8.18%

New Delhi: Delhi logged 1,797 COVID-19 infections in a single day, highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate rose to 8.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Friday.



The fresh cases came out of 21,978 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day to detect the infection. This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The Capital has logged more than 1,000 daily cases for the fourth day on the trot.

Friday's figures are the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths while the positivity rate stood at 3.85 per cent. The positivity rate on Friday is the highest since January 29 when 4,044 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent, while the city had registered 25 deaths.

The national Capital recorded 1,323 new Covid cases and two deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 6.69 per cent. The fresh cases pushed Delhi's coronavirus tally to 19,19,025 while the death toll rose to 26,226, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The national capital had recorded 1,375 new Covid cases on Wednesday, the highest since May 8, while the positivity rate rose to 7.01 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,422 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on May 8, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.34 per cent.

Out of 9,515 hospital beds, 222 are occupied, up from 182 the previous day, while none of the beds at Covid Care Centres and Covid Health Centres are occupied. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 4,843 from 3,948 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

As many as 2,850 patients are under home isolation, up from 2,460 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 190 containment zones in the national Capital.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.