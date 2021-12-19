Delhi sees 86 new cases, highest single-day rise in over 5 months

New Delhi: The national Capital on Saturday recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest in over five months, and zero death as the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city's health department.



On July 8, Delhi had reported 93 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and three deaths.

The rise in cases is being recorded amid the Omicron scare in Delhi as the total number of patients infected with the latest variant of coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22. The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far has reached 14,42,090. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,100.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November four in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate was 0.13 per cent on Saturday, according to the health bulletin.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were recorded in Delhi with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

A total of 66,096 tests — 59,901 RT-PCR and 6,195 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated.

Delhi currently has 484 active cases, up from 466 on Friday. The number of people under home isolation stood at 203 on Saturday while it was 210 a day before. The number of containment zones in the city stood at 153, up from 145 on Friday, the bulletin said.

Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for Covid patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave.

Meanwhile, with the gradual spread of Omicron variant of coronavirus in the national capital, the impact of dwindling number of shoppers is not lost on traders as they get ready to face an impending third wave of the pandemic.