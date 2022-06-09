Delhi sees 564 cases, highest since May 15
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 564 new Covid cases, the highest since May 15, and one more fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 2.84 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
With this, the national Capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,09,991, while the death toll rose to 26,214.
The fresh cases emerged out of 19,876 COVID-19 tests conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Wednesday's cases are highest since May 15 when Delhi logged 613 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.74 per cent and three deaths.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 1,691 from to 1,534 on
Tuesday, the bulletin said.
As many as 1,048 patients are under home isolation,
down from 1,006 the previous day, it said.
