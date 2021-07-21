Delhi sees 44 new cases & 5 deaths; positivity rate 0.07%

New Delhi: The national Capital recorded five COVID-19 fatalities and 44 fresh cases at a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.



The city had recorded 36 coronavirus cases on Monday, its lowest single-day rise in over a year, as the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent. It was on April 15 last year that the national capital had recorded 17 cases.

Thirty-seven more patients have recovered from the infection in the national capital, the bulletin showed.

A total of 14,10,005 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out of the city so far. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it added.

With the new cases and fatalities, the city's death toll climbs to 25,035, while the cumulative case tally reaches 14,35,609.

A total of 63,019 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday, of which 44,368 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 569, a minor increase from the previous day's figures of 567, while that of containment zones is 406, a minor decline from 407, a day ago.

According to the bulletin, 183 patients are in home isolation, same as previous day. Out of 12,729 beds in hospitals, only 333 are occupied.

The national capital had recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.07 per cent now.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

A total of 25,985 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday, including 9281, who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, preparing for an anticipated third wave of COVID-19, Delhi government agency DTC has floated a tender for procurement of 15 cryogenic tankers having a total carrying capacity of 225 tonnes.